Former Virginia governor and chair of Hillary Clinton’s 2008 campaign, Terry McAuliffe, is working to turn out the vote for Joe Biden, and the excitement is palpable:

Some dispute is being taken with McAuliffe’s chosen unit of measurement:

It depends on what your definition of “tons” is.

“Please clap.”

