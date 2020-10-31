https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/31/terry-mcauliffe-feels-tons-of-energy-at-this-get-out-the-vote-effort-for-biden-others-see-a-few-ounces-at-best/
Former Virginia governor and chair of Hillary Clinton’s 2008 campaign, Terry McAuliffe, is working to turn out the vote for Joe Biden, and the excitement is palpable:
Vote early — our future depends on it. Tons of energy here for @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris — let’s finish the job and restore the soul of our nation! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4WPPPCYQya
— Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) October 31, 2020
Some dispute is being taken with McAuliffe’s chosen unit of measurement:
“Tons”
— Davey (@knoxangeles) October 31, 2020
It depends on what your definition of “tons” is.
Bro, you’re putting Jeb! to sleep. https://t.co/PjqwwD5x0n
— 🎃 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞 𝟐 🦑🤺 (@SisyphusGoals) October 31, 2020
“Please clap.”
This is a clip of an informal gathering of Trump voters in Easton, PA. This is every Friday at the old Kmart parking lot. This is “tons of energy”… pic.twitter.com/mjUBaoIUTv
— Heather Champion ™️ (@winningatmylife) October 31, 2020
“Vote early — our future depends on it?”
Why would our future depend on voting *early*? Is there something that might come out before the election that might damage your candidates?
Also, not pictured: “Tons of energy.”
— Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) October 31, 2020
I’ve seen more energy at bingo night at my grandma’s nursing home.
— Ol’ Sarge (@_aTm2004) October 31, 2020
Tons? Does that include the people walking by and not stopping?
— Rigby Reardon (@hawkeyegoob) October 31, 2020
This is parody, right?!
— Jon Del Rio (@jondelrio76) October 31, 2020
All that “energy”…. LOL pic.twitter.com/YrQvaBbnK2
— AUpipeliner11 (@upipeliner11) October 31, 2020
***
