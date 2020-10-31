https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/tgp-photos-eric-trump-columbus-ohio/
Eric Trump appeared at a campaign event in Columbus, Ohio Wednesday night. Trump spoke to a packed room at the Boat House restaurant. TGP was there and took photos.
Trump was introduced by a Democrat, Ohio state Rep. Bernadine Kennedy Kent of Columbus.
Ohio state Rep. Bernadine Kennedy Kent introduces Eric Trump at Columbus campaign event, October 28, photo by Kristinn Taylor
Standing ovation as Eric Trump takes stage for Columbus, Ohio campaign event, October 28, photo by Kristinn Taylor
Eric Trump speaks at campaign event in Columbus, Ohio, October 28, photo by Kristinn Taylor
Eric Trump speaks at campaign event in Columbus, Ohio, October 28, photo by Kristinn Taylor
Eric Trump speaks at campaign event in Columbus, Ohio, October 28, photo by Kristinn Taylor
Eric Trump speaks at campaign event in Columbus, Ohio, October 28, photo by Kristinn Taylor
Supporters cheer as Eric Trump speaks at campaign event in Columbus, Ohio, October 28, photo by Kristinn Taylor
Eric Trump speaks at campaign event in Columbus, Ohio, October 28, photo by Kristinn Taylor
Eric Trump meets supporters after campaign event in Columbus, Ohio, October 28, photo by Kristinn Taylor
Eric Trump meets supporters after campaign event in Columbus, Ohio, October 28, photo by Kristinn Taylor
Eric Trump meets supporters after campaign event in Columbus, Ohio, October 28, photo by Kristinn Taylor
Columbus, Ohio skyline viewed from the Boat House restaurant, scene of Eric Trump campaign event, October 28, photo by Kristinn Taylor
More photos from the campaign trail in coming days.