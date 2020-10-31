https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/tgp-photos-eric-trump-columbus-ohio/

Eric Trump appeared at a campaign event in Columbus, Ohio Wednesday night. Trump spoke to a packed room at the Boat House restaurant. TGP was there and took photos.

Trump was introduced by a Democrat, Ohio state Rep. Bernadine Kennedy Kent of Columbus.

More photos from the campaign trail in coming days.

