https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/523783-times-square-billboards-featuring-ivanka-trump-kushner-moved-to

The Lincoln Project, a prominent anti-Trump Republican group, has moved its billboards featuring Ivanka TrumpIvana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpIvanka Trump raises million in a week for father’s campaign Ivanka Trump declares position on abortion: ‘I am pro-life, and unapologetically so’ TikTok dancer who Ivanka Trump retweeted says she meant to mock Trump MORE and husband Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerTrump says ex-staffer who penned ‘Anonymous’ op-ed should be ‘prosecuted’ Kushner told Woodward in April Trump was ‘getting the country back from the doctors’ What a Biden administration should look like MORE to the president’s Mar-a-Lago property in Palm Beach, Fla., by boat ahead of Election Day.

“@jaredkushner and @IvankaTrump demanded we take the billboards down. They threatened to sue @ProjectLincoln for ‘enormous’ sums,” Lincoln Project co-founder Ron Steslow said on Twitter on Friday.

“In honor of their demands, here is the boat we hired, on its way to Mar-A-Lago. And our digital billboard truck circling Trump Tower in NYC,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steslow shared a photo of a boat that has a digital billboard featuring the couple as well as a truck that has a digital billboard featuring Kushner in front of Trump Tower.

.@jaredkushner and @IvankaTrump demanded we take the billboards down. They threatened to sue @ProjectLincoln for “enormous” sums. In honor of their demands, here is the boat we hired, on its way to Mar-A-Lago. And our digital billboard truck circling Trump Tower in NYC. pic.twitter.com/pZmqvRIrvL — Ron Steslow (@RonSteslow) October 30, 2020

The digital billboards are the latest development in the back-and-forth between the two White House advisers and the anti-Trump group. Lawyers for the couple threatened to sue over the billboards, which were first put up in Times Square in Manhattan.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the billboards at the center of the dispute depicts the president’s daughter smiling while standing next to figures showing the number of Americans and New Yorkers who have died from COVID-19.

The other shows Kushner, also smiling, next to the quote “[New Yorkers] are going to suffer and that’s their problem.” The quote was attributed to Kushner from a Vanity Fair article published last month.

“I am writing concerning the false, malicious and defamatory ads that the Lincoln Project is displaying on billboards in Times Square,” wrote Marc Kasowitz, an attorney for Trump and Kushner. “If these billboards are not immediately removed, we will sue you for what will doubtless be enormous compensatory and punitive damages.”

Matthew Sanderson, a lawyer for The Lincoln Project, responded to Kasowitz, saying in part, “Please peddle your scare tactics elsewhere. The Lincoln Project will not be intimidated by such empty bluster.”

“Your clients are no longer mere Upper East Side socialites, able to sue at the slightest offense to their personal sensitivities,” Sanderson added. “Mr. Kushner and Ms. Trump are public officials. They have been public officials since President Trump Donald John TrumpStephen Miller: Trump to further crackdown on illegal immigration if he wins US records 97,000 new COVID-19 cases, shattering daily record Biden leads Trump by 8 points nationally: poll MORE, in a gross act of nepotism, awarded Mr. Kushner and Ms. Trump senior White House positions in 2017.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

