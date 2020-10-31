https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-blasted-facebook-group-removal-later-tweeted-group-was?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Donald Trump reacted early on Sunday to Facebook reportedly removing the 30,000-member New Jersey Women For Trump group that vanished from the social media platform on Saturday.

“Put them back NOW!” the president demanded in a Tweet before 1 a.m. Later on Sunday, the president tweeted: “Being restored immediately. @Facebook stated that they made an ‘enforcement error’. Thank you!”

Co-director of New Jersey Women For Trump Priscilla Confrey said that the social media company did not provide notifications regarding the group’s removal and did not detail why it was restored, according to NJ.com. Confrey said that Facebook had in recent weeks flagged some posts in the group, but that she removes such posts.

The NJ.com site also noted that Confrey said that despite the reinstatement, group administrators did not have the ability to approve group membership requests.

