During a Saturday campaign speech in Newtown, Pennsylvania, President Trump warned that Joe Biden is “against oil, guns, and God.”

He mentioned Texas during his speech and suggested Biden’s message does not resonate there.

Trump said, “He’s against oil, he’s against guns, and he’s against religion. Yet they say Texas is very close? Think about it, he’s against oil, guns, and God.”

He added, “Can you imagine going into Texas and saying, ‘We’re going to take your guns away, and by the way, we’re going to close up every oil well that you have.’” The audience laughed after Trump posed the rhetorical question.

On October 28, 2020, Breitbart News reported Trump telling gun-friendly Arizonans that Biden and the left will “terminate” the Second Amendment.

Trump said, “You can think of a lot of things, but think about your Second Amendment.” He referenced the left–“all of them”–saying they want to “terminate your Second Amendment.”

On October 12, 2020, Breitbart News reported Trump telling Sanford, Florida, rally attendees that the Second Amendment will be doomed if Biden gets into office.

Trump said, “Biden and the Democrat socialists will kill your jobs, dismantle your police departments, dissolve your borders…[and] confiscate your guns. No more Second Amendment.”

