Thousands of Pro-Trump supporters returned to a park in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday to show their enthusiasm for the re-election of President Donald Trump. As Antifa counter-protesters arrived, police officers attempted to keep the groups separated while Trump supporters shouted “USA, USA.”

As the crowd of Pro-Trump supporters grew to several thousand, a contingent of Antifa counter-protesters arrived. Los Angeles police officers moved in to separate the two groups in an attempt to prevent violence from breaking out.

Counter protesters have arrived and BHPD in riot gear form a line between the rally pic.twitter.com/uY5XPJ7EYK — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) October 31, 2020

As the officers moved the protesters back, the pro-Trump supporters began to chant, “USA, USA,” the video shows.

Once police separated the two groups, pro-Trump supporters marched by the thousands in support of the re-election of President Trump, Breitbart News reported. The photos and videos in this article show a diverse crowd of people enjoying themselves as they express their political opinion.

Whitney R.

Another video shows the view from above as thousands celebrated in the streets in anticipation of a Trump victory on Tuesday night.

Trump rally in Beverly Hills, CA (that’s not a typo) #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/yjF4Ck5Z5r — Patriot Talk (@Patriot_Talk_76) November 1, 2020

The rally extended on the streets of Beverly Hills well into the evening.

Beverly Hills Trump Rally https://t.co/4fdCD0RU8B — Jenni LI (@GrnSkyCreations) November 1, 2020

Beverly Hills Trump Rally Livestream | Wake Up America https://t.co/aqFdfXEsfq via @YouTube — US Citizen (@BobMeier18) November 1, 2020

The rally showed the positive nature of the Trump campaign and supporters.

