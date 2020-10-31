http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ml_FBwXE77Q/

The final MAGA rally transpired in Beverly Hills, California on Saturday as thousands of Trump supporters gathered three days ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

The final Beverly Hills pro-Trump rally ahead of the widely anticipated November election started with some conflict with protesters, but that didn’t stop Trump supporters from rallying in support of President Donald Trump.

Whitney R., who attended Saturday’s rally, told Breitbart News: “the silent majority is silenced no more, chants of hope, freedom, and inclusion rang throughout the streets of Beverly Hills… it was an incredible feeling.”

“#MAGA FREEDOM RALLY – Beverly Hills 10.31.20 AND WE’RE JUST GETTING STARTED,” Latino O’Crazio CornPop wrote on Twitter at the start of the rally.

🇺🇸 #MAGA FREEDOM RALLY- Beverly Hills 10.31.20 AND WE’RE JUST GETTING STARTED @ 3PM – 8PM! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/QNhRDCxx1M — Latina O’Crazio CornPop 🎃 (@OcrazioCornPop) October 31, 2020

“10% for the Big Guy! W.T.F.? Wake up America,” read one Trump supporter’s sign, in reference to Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, proposing a joint venture between the Biden family and the now-bankrupt Chinese private energy company CEFC China Energy Co.

Tony Bobulinksi was supposed to be the CEO of the new entity, called Sinohawk, and an email described a 10 percent stake for the “big guy,” whom Bobulinski said was Joe Biden himself.



Photo: Whitney R.There were at least four previous pro-Trump rallies in Beverly Hills — the most recent on October 24. Breitbart News also previously reported BLM and Antifa protesters crashing the MAGA rally in Beverly Hills on October 3.

“This is Beverly Hills, California today. Thousands of patriots gathered to show their support for President Trump,” wrote Mike Coudrey, who shared a video taken of the rally from aerial view.

This is Beverly Hills, California today. Thousands of patriots gathered to show their support for President Trump. 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/oMMrgys6pi — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) October 31, 2020

“Right Now: Trump Rally Beverly Hills!!!” wrote Alexandra Datig, sharing a video taken from within the crowd.

Right Now: Trump Rally Beverly Hills!!! pic.twitter.com/uKWKGwpe6b — Alexandra Datig | Front Page Index (@alexdatig) November 1, 2020



Photo: Whitney R.”Beverly Hills: Last Trump rally before the election,” commented another.

Beverly Hills: Last Trump rally before the election. pic.twitter.com/fNOigGKfJs — Tomas Morales (@TomasMorales_iv) October 31, 2020



Photo: Whitney R. Three women gather around a “Filipinos for Trump” sign, carrying American flags.”Beverly Hills, Democrats. Face it,” wrote actor Nick Searcy.

Beverly Hills, Democrats. Face it. pic.twitter.com/uq7lnUEfgP — Nick Searcy, BELOVED INT’L FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) October 31, 2020

