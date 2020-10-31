https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-would-tighten-immigration-and-entry-standards-if-he-wins-senior-adviser_3559765.html

Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to President Donald Trump, told NBC News in an interview Thursday that, if the president wins his bid for reelection, his administration will toughen its stance on immigration and entry into the United States, aiming to protect the wages and the safety of Americans. Miller, who noted that his remarks were being made only in his capacity as campaign adviser, said Trump’s second-term immigration agenda would involve “raising and enhancing the standard for entry” into the United States and cracking down on illegal immigration, including by tighter restrictions on work visas, stricter visa application screenings, banning “sanctuary cities,” and limiting the number of people granted asylum. He said that the priority behind the measures, which would be accomplished through a combination of executive action and legislation, is to protect the safety and wages of Americans. “In many cases, fixing these problems and restoring some semblance …

