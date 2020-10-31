https://newsthud.com/tucker-fires-back-at-kamala-for-scolding-conservatives-who-pronounced-her-name-wrong/

During a recent segment of his popular Fox News show, Tucker Carlson fired back at Biden running mate Kamala Harris for scolding conservatives who pronounce her name wrong.

Carlson played a clip and accuses Harris of mangling her own name.

WATCH:

Trump on Kamala Harris: “You have to say her name right or she gets very upset, right? Even though she doesn’t say it right.” That was raised by Tucker Carlson after Harris campaigned in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/GyjRATfBO1 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 30, 2020

While appearing with Trevor Noah, Harris fired back at conservatives who “play childish games” and mispronounce her name.

Harris said “It speaks poorly of their appreciation for the responsibility and the role that they have and I think it’s a reflection of their values and maturity.”

.@KamalaHarris on what her name (which some people can’t seem to say correctly) means to her: pic.twitter.com/iVhEIwDIOV — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 30, 2020

Kamala Harris’ full interview with Trevor Noah: