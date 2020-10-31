https://newsthud.com/tucker-fires-back-at-kamala-for-scolding-conservatives-who-pronounced-her-name-wrong/

During a recent segment of his popular Fox News show, Tucker Carlson fired back at Biden running mate Kamala Harris for scolding conservatives who pronounce her name wrong.

Carlson played a clip and accuses Harris of mangling her own name.

WATCH:

While appearing with Trevor Noah, Harris fired back at conservatives who “play childish games” and mispronounce her name.

Harris said “It speaks poorly of their appreciation for the responsibility and the role that they have and I think it’s a reflection of their values and maturity.”

Kamala Harris’ full interview with Trevor Noah:

