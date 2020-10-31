https://justthenews.com/world/canada/two-dead-five-hurt-following-sword-attack-canada?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A man sporting a medieval outfit and wielding a sword wounded five and fatally stabbed two, according to Quebec police.

“Dressed in medieval costume and armed with a Japanese sword, everything leads us to believe he chose his victims at random,” Quebec Police Chief Robert Pigeon said at a news conference, according to Reuters.

The outlet reported that Pigeon said that on Sunday morning authorities had arrested a suspect, and that preliminary information indicates that the person was not connected to a terror organization.

Reuters reported that the episode started Saturday night. After a three hour manhunt, police arrested a suspect.

The outlet said that while a Quebec newspaper claimed there were gas containers in the suspect’s vehicle, Pidgeon did not comment on that claim.

