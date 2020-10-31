https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/u-s-30-nations-sign-prolife-declaration/

(THE BLAZE) The U.S. and 32 other nations signed a declaration last week that made clear that “there is no international right to abortion” and highlighted the foundational importance of the family unit to society.

The document, called the “Geneva Consensus Declaration On Promoting Women’s Health and Strengthening the Family” and co-sponsored by the U.S., Brazil, Egypt, Hungary, Indonesia, and Uganda, was signed at a virtual event.

