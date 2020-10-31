https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/university-warns-students-halloween-costumes-depict-struggles/

(CAMPUS REFORM) The University of Illinois recently sent out a mass email to its students asking them not to wear offensive costumes.

“I’d also like to remind you to celebrate respectfully without engaging in inappropriate misrepresentations of cultures and minoritized communities,” Vice-Chancellor Danita Brown Young told students.

The email noted that students should not wear costumes that “perpetuate cultural stereotypes, especially when it’s not your own culture.”

“Blackface and Brownface,” were noted as inappropriate, but only after examples of “ethnic” costumes like “sombreros and ponchos, Native American headdresses, turbans and kimonos.”

