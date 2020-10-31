https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/update-democrats-cancel-central-texas-event-trump-maga-supporters-surround-biden-harris-bus-town/

TRUMP SUPPORTERS ARE THE BEST!

Kamala Harris made three stops at small rallies in Texas on Friday.

Democrats are wanting you to believe Texas is in play this year — it isn’t.

After one rally Trump supporters gave Kamala an escort from town.

This was EPIC!

Trump supporters in vehicles filled with MAGA Trump flags surrounded and escorted the Biden-Harris bus out of town after their small rally.

TRENDING: HISTORIC PRESIDENT! The Number of Democrats at President Trump’s Last Several Rallies Ought to Scare the Hell Out of the American Left!

This is the most badass thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Go Texas. pic.twitter.com/dnr8Ns9qe0 — L 🤺 (@SomeBitchIKnow) October 31, 2020

Hat Tip Katie

After the escort from San Antonio on Friday the Biden-Kamala campaign canceled their final event in Pflugerville, Texas.

KTLA reported:

Supporters of President Donald Trump allegedly harassed a Joe Biden-Kamala Harris bus as it traveled through Central Texas on Friday, according to Democratic activists at the scene. Videos and photos posted on social media show a long line of vehicles flying Trump flags trailing the Biden-Harris bus as it traveled north from San Antonio on I-35. In some images, the bus appears to be boxed in by the vehicles, KTLA’s sister station in Central Texas, KXAN, reported. Some people involved with the Democratic campaign effort posted on social media that a Biden-Harris staffer’s car was hit during the incident. As a result of the incident, a Democratic campaign event in Pflugerville, Texas was canceled.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

