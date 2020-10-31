https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/video-biden-campaign-bus-runs-red-light-flee-pro-trump-democrat-cemetery-vote-collector-hearse/

(BREITBART) A Trump supporter with an “Official Democrat Cemetery Vote Collector” hearse tailed a Biden campaign bus in Houston on Thursday, leading to the vehicle running at least one red light in an attempt to get away.

Video showed the bus at a red light before driving through it, causing a delivery van driver to jam on the brakes:

The hearse, which sports a “Trump Keep America Great” logo on the driver’s door, and Thin Blue Line, Trump, and American flags, also trolls Democrats with such sayings as:

“Collecting Democrat votes one dead stiff at a time.”

“Dig ’em Deeper, Bury ’em Cheaper Funeral Parlor”

“Clinton Foundation Suicide Limo Service – 1-800-HANG-URSELF”

“Official Democrat Cemetery Vote Collector”

