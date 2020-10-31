https://www.theepochtimes.com/violence-erupts-in-vancouver-washington-after-police-involved-shooting_3559728.html

Unrest broke out in the streets of Vancouver, Washington, on Friday, following an incident a day earlier in which a black man was allegedly shot and killed by police. Mourners gathered for a peaceful vigil in Hazel Dell, an unincorporated area of Vancouver, where family and friends said 21-year-old Kevin E. Peterson Jr. was shot following a foot chase by police in what authorities said was a narcotics investigation. Later, hundreds of people marched through downtown Vancouver, with videos posted on social media showing smashed windows and burning flags, and tense confrontations between protesters. Video of one of the confrontations showed two trucks facing each other just after midnight on a downtown street. Two shots were heard but reporters at the scene said it didn’t appear anyone was hit. Another video showed the moment an unlawful assembly was declared and police called on people to clear the area. As some …

