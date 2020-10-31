https://redstate.com/jeffc/2020/10/31/violent-crime-on-the-rise-in-austin-after-city-defunds-police-n272996
About The Author
Related Posts
Reflections On A Glacier In Alaska As Seen From A Small Aircraft
September 19, 2020
Attorney General Barr's Misplaced Loyalties
April 20, 2019
Biden unleashes some #Trunalimunumaprzure on Trump supporters, pulls out ‘UGLY’ to follow up ‘CHUMPS’
October 30, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy