https://redstate.com/bradslager/2020/10/31/voting-fraud-plot-uncovered-in-major-florida-county-to-register-dead-voters-for-democrats-n272891
About The Author
Related Posts
Biden Uncut Could Rival Trump’s Reality Show
April 26, 2019
Undecided Voters Weigh In On Trump And Biden’s Debate Performances
September 30, 2020
Twitter Is Nuking Retweets Until After The Election
October 20, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy