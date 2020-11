http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/78mcFPuHyvU/

President Donald Trump will host a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

The rally is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Eastern.

The president is barnstorming the country in the last days before the election, hitting critical swing states important to his reelection.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Trump is delivering campaign speeches outdoors in locations across the country.

The presidential election is three days away.

