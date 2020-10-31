https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/watch-live-rsbn-president-trumps-4th-rally-day-montoursville-pennsylvania/

President Trump dominated the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Saturday and held a total of FOUR rallies in The Keystone State.

Trump started off Saturday in Bucks County then headed to Reading, then hopped into Marine One for his third rally in Butler, PA.

Trump wrapped up his mega MAGA rally in Butler and took Marine One to Montoursville, PA for his 4th rally of the day!

Air Force One is set to land at 8:45 PM EDT.

TRENDING: HISTORIC PRESIDENT! The Number of Democrats at President Trump’s Last Several Rallies Ought to Scare the Hell Out of the American Left!

WATCH LIVE ON RSBN:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

