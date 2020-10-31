https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/watch-live-rsbn-president-trumps-maga-rally-butler-pennsylvania-marine-one-touched-620-pm-edt/

President Trump is stumping in the battleground state of Pennsylvania with just 3 days to go until Election Day.

Trump arrived in Butler, PA on Saturday night after holding two MAGA rallies earlier in Bucks County and Reading, PA.

Marine One touched down at 6:20 PM EDT

President Trump on Saturday night announced at his rally that he signed an order to protect Pennsylvania fracking while he was on Marine One!

WATCH LIVE ON RSBN:

