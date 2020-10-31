https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/watch-live-rsbn-president-trumps-maga-rally-reading-pennsylvania-air-force-one-touched-315-pm-edt/

President Trump is holding three rallies on Saturday in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

The President wrapped up his first rally on Saturday in Bucks County, Pennsylvania and headed over to Reading, PA.

Air Force One touched down in Reading at approximately 3:15 PM EDT.

WATCH LIVE ON RSBN:

TRENDING: WATCH: Joe Biden Announces He Will Lead an Effective Strategy to Mobilize ‘Trunalimunumaprzure’

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

