https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-president-trump-holds-second-maga-victory-rally-of-the-day/
About The Author
Related Posts
This is a stretch, even for a commie…
August 31, 2020
Breaking — Hope Hicks tests positive for Covid after traveling with Trump Tuesday and Wednesday…
October 1, 2020
U.S. Marshals for the win!
August 31, 2020
Cheers erupt as Trump puts on MAGA hat, takes off tie…
October 14, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy