This was awkward.

Joe Biden and Barack Obama traveled to Michigan on Saturday to a secret location.

A mole inside the Biden campaign revealed that China Joe and Barack Hussein Obama are in Belle Isle, Michigan.

Barack Obama introduced Joe Biden to the nonexistent crowd and it didn’t go well.

Obama yelled for Joe Biden three times and looked around confused because Joe was no where to be found.

To think these two corrupt idiots were in charge of the US for 8 years…

WATCH:

Did Joe Biden forget to get out of bed??? pic.twitter.com/0KvhTBB9qd — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 31, 2020

Joe Biden walked out to zero fanfare then began screaming at honking cars.

WATCH:

#BREAKING: Joe Biden is introduced by Former President Obama: “It reminds me of what we can be when you have a president of character — a president respected around the world.” pic.twitter.com/wwSvTHSe11 — The Hill (@thehill) October 31, 2020

