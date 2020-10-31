https://bigleaguepolitics.com/wisconsin-democrat-gov-tony-evers-urges-people-in-his-state-to-vote-in-person-on-election-day/

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers (D) is urging people across his state not to mail-in their ballots and instead to consider physically going into the polls on election day to vote.

“We need everyone to make their vote count,” Evers said at a press conference on Friday.

Evers is urging voters not to mail in their ballots during this crucial stage of the process. He notes that voters can hand in their absentee ballots at their county clerk’s office or an early voting center as well.

Trending: ‘Protest by the Tens of Millions’: Left-Wing Coalition Demands Chaos in the Streets to Force Trump’s Ouster Following Election

“Make sure you can vote safely,” he stated.

take our poll – story continues below

Completing this poll grants you access to Big League Politics updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to this site’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Today is the final day for Wisconsin residents to register to vote with their local municipal clerk, according to the Journal Sentinel of Milwaukee.

Gov. Evers is urging people to avoid mail-in voting while there is an alleged spike in COVID-19 cases. The official numbers in the state showed an additional 4,870 new cases of the virus and 193 hospitalizations on Thursday. Some observers are worried these numbers may disenfranchise voters from showing up at the polls on election day next week.

Big League Politics has reported on how Democrat leaders, including former Obama attorney general Eric Holder, are recognizing the dangers of mail-in voting during this crucial stretch before the election:

Twitter has censored Obama-era attorney general Eric Holder for warning liberal Democrats against mail-in voting at this stage of the electoral race. “It’s too late to use the mails,” Holder wrote in his shuttered tweet. “Given Supreme Court rulings I urge everyone to now vote in person; early vote or use drop boxes.” Holder is referring to recent rulings in places like Wisconsin and Michigan, two battleground states where the Democrats were pushing for votes to be counted even if they were submitted by mail following election day. These rulings have made it significantly more difficult for Democrats to commit widespread voter fraud in those states. “Protect your health but don’t let the Court and the deliberately crippled Postal Service deprive you of your most precious civil right. Plan your vote,” Holder added. In response to Holder’s plea to Democrats, Twitter limited the distribution of his tweet and provided the following warning: “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about how to participate in an election or another civic process.” … If President Trump loses next week’s election, the Orwellian Nightmare becomes the new normal, and Democrat traitors will be responsible for ushering in this permanent dystopia.

Democrats are growing more nervous that their scheme to exploit mail-in voting to oust President Trump may not be working as well as they intended.

Due to worse-than-2016 Democratic performances in early vote, Democratic strategists now praying the polls are wrong about heavy GOP voting on election day. — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) October 30, 2020

They now hope that their supporters show up en masse on election day after months of pumping them full of hysteria about the pandemic.

Show Comments ▼

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

