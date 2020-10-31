https://www.dailywire.com/news/woman-gets-two-years-in-jail-for-sending-threatening-letter-to-susan-collins

In late 2018, shortly after Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) gave an impassioned speech about due process and why she was voting to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, a woman sent the senator a threatening letter.

Now that woman, 38-year-old Suzanne Muscara, has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison, the New York Post reported. Muscara was convicted last November of mailing the threatening letter, which contained white power and mentioned “anthrax.” Muscara mailed the letter to Collins’ home and claimed in court it was a joke.

“The missive was intercepted by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at a mail sorting facility in Hampden on Oct. 17, 2018, less than two weeks after Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court,” the outlet reported. “The envelope contained a note with a stick figure drawing of the Maine Republican — with X’s for eyes and the tongue sticking out — along with the words ‘AnthRAX!!! HA HA HA!!!’ FBI tests showed that the white powder was harmless.”

Muscara’s letter was intercepted just two days after Collins’ husband, Tom Daffron, received a letter that claimed it contained ricin.

More from the Post:

Muscara was identified by a fingerprint and arrested in April 2019. Prosecutors said the Burlington woman was upset with Collins over one of her votes in the Senate. Muscara told investigators she didn’t think her letter would be taken seriously. She has been jailed for two years already, time that counts toward her sentence. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker imposed the 30-month sentence on Muscara, who had faced up to 10 years in prison. U.S. Attorney Halsey Frank stressed that anthrax — a deadly substance — was no laughing matter. “American politics is premised on free speech and vigorous debate,” Frank said. “True threats are not protected speech. They are a crime.”

Collins said in a statement that she and her husband were “grateful for the vigilance” of the postal workers who intercepted the letter and “the extraordinary professionalism and effective investigative work of state and federal law enforcement officers.”

This wasn’t the only time Collins received threats due to her senate votes. Months after Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court, Collins received threatening messages because she voted against impeaching President Donald Trump after Democrats failed to provide evidence the president should be removed. The Daily Wire previously reported on some of the threatening voicemails Collins received:

Male voice: “Wow, what a vile piece of garbage you are, Susan Collins. Sorry. But those of us with a brain in the United States, which is about more than half the country, see exactly what the President did. . . . I sure hope you didn’t breed. I sure hope you don’t have children or grandchildren, because their future is [expletive].” Female voice: “You’re going to lose, Susan Collins. You’re going to lose. You’re just a little b— for Donald Trump. [Expletive] you.” Female voice: “Why are you obstructing justice? Is it because you want to go to hell? Are you in some kind of satanic cult? I don’t understand why you’re doing the devil’s work. . . . Why are you so corrupt? Oh, right, because you’ve always been a stupid, dumb b—.” Male voice: “You’re a half-pint little [expletive] cross-eyed [expletive] with a voice impediment. . . . You’re a disgrace—a disgrace—to this country, not just to the Senate, but to your country. You’re a traitor.” More profanity.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

