https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/wonderful-110-year-old-proud-texas-woman-says-voted-president-trump-person-week-video/

110-year-old Texas woman went on with FOX and Friends this morning.

Earline Andrews has voted in nearly two dozen US elections. Today she told FOX and Friends that she proudly voted for President Trump.

Her niece Rayline Binion, who joined her on the show, told the FOX and Friends Weekend crew that she also proudly voted for President Trump.

Via FOX and Friends Weekend:

TRENDING: WATCH: Joe Biden Announces He Will Lead an Effective Strategy to Mobilize ‘Trunalimunumaprzure’

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

