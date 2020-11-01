http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/2_cAp2m98W8/

About 1,000 of President Donald Trump’s supporters cruised through Houston, Texas, in a “Trump Train” car parade that stretched for several miles.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo asked those not participating in the parade to avoid traveling on South Loop 610 due to the massive amount of traffic the event caused.

Kirby and 610 https://t.co/LrRKewyqUE — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) November 1, 2020

“We just want to keep people safe,” Acevedo said in a live stream of the parade, according to KTRK. “There are a thousand vehicles here that will be looping.”

The South Loop had standstill traffic during the parade as the line of cars stretched for miles.

Sunday’s rolling rally was the latest of many events organized in support of Trump’s campaign that appeared to go off without a hitch.

It was also at least the second pro-Trump parade to take place in the Houston area. On Friday, hundreds of Trump supporters caravanned from St. Martin’s Episcopal Church down Memorial Drive to rally in favor of the president.

A pro-Trump rally also took place in the state the same weekend on Saturday in Lufkin, Texas. An estimated 1,000 Trump supporters showed up for that rally, where speakers such as Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) were in attendance.

“Get out and vote, bring everybody that hasn’t voted that you have found out to vote and monitor the polling places, we need poll watchers who are properly trained,” he said.

