Actor and Better Call Saul star Michael McKean has mocked rapper Lil Wayne as a “sellout” after the renowned hip-hop artist met with and praised President Donald Trump’s Platinum Plan for economic, educational, and financial investments in black communities.

Michael McKean, who is white, posted a tweet in which he lampooned the rapper while also falsely claiming that Lil Wayne has endorsed President Trump’s bid for re-election. Lil Wayne only said that he had a “great” meeting with the president where they discussed the administration’s Platinum Plan to invest in black communities and businesses.

“Loving the new Lil Wayne album, Da Sellout,” McKean tweeted.

Loving the new Lil Wayne album, Da Sellout. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) November 1, 2020

On Thursday, Lil Wayne tweeted that he had a “great” meeting with President Trump. “Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus ,” Lil Wayne tweeted. “Besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership, He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

Michael McKean, who often uses his Twitter to attack conservatives, has thrown his support behind Joe Biden. The actor recently teamed up with Rob Reiner for a cast reunion of This is Spinal Tap that served as a fundraiser to help Democrats win Pennsylvania.

NBC’s Saturday Night Live also mocked Lil Wayne in a segment on Saturday that also lampooned Ice Cube. Both rappers have tweeted favorably about the president’s Platinum Plan. Ice Cube has come under attack from the left and defended working with the Trump campaign, which, after speaking with him, “made some adjustments” to the campaign’s “Platinum Plan” — a roadmap for economic, educational, and financial investments in black communities.

Here comes the disgusting cancel culture from the Left. Ice Cube and Lil’ Wayne are passionate advocates for closing the wealth gap, criminal justice reform and police reform. They should be commended for getting active in the public policy debate. Shame on Saturday Night Live. pic.twitter.com/nf7RwXb2j0 — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) November 1, 2020

