https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/alert-democrat-voting-scam-is-targeting-republican-seniors/
About The Author
Related Posts
North Dakota vs DOJ — Who will pay the $38 million?
September 2, 2020
Portland Killer Michael Reinoehl shot dead by police… Developing
September 4, 2020
Watch Live — Trump doctors hold presser outside Walter Reed…
October 4, 2020
Schumer loses 48-42 in bid to shutdown Senate…
October 21, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy