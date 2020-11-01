https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f9f4c00d6bdc366c09c8e65
Walking charity Ramblers, formerly the Ramblers Association, has found that there are some 50,000 miles of right of way not marked on any map – some of which date back to Roman times….
Australian star Daniel Ricciardo, 31, forgot to perform his iconic podium move – which involves him drinking champagne from his shoe – after finishing third at Germany’s Eifel Grand Prix last month….
Historian Dr Eric Cervini posted video on Twitter of at least 50 vehicles waving MAGA flags sitting on the shoulder of Interstate 35 in Hays County on Friday afternoon before the Biden bus passed….
Northern Territory chief minister Michael Gunner removed the coronavirus hotspot declaration for regional areas of Victoria on Monday….
A teenager from California is raising his young siblings after his mother passed away from COVID-19 in August. Juan Jose Martinez, 19, contracted the virus in August along with his five young siblings…