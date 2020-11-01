http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/xI09WbEddzY/

Antifa-BLM protesters took over roads and harassed drivers in a Portland suburb during a protest Saturday night.

As they approached the main highway, one of the protest leaders with a bullhorn yelled, “White people to the front.”

The protestors blocked thoroughfares and stopped vehicles as they tried to proceed to their destination.

A person wearing a clown mask carried a Black Lives Matter and an anti-fascist flag.

Drivers honked at the black bloc protesters walking on the highway and at others facing off with drivers.

A group of patriots carrying Trump and American flags walked behind Antifa and BLM protesters but stayed on the side of the highway.

A white female in a red bandana approached them and asked them to get in her brother’s car. One of the patriots replied, “You fixin’ to rob us.”

Journalist Kitty Shackleford reported that “All these people who don’t even live there are running amok in the streets of #Vancouver.”

One of the protesters claimed a driver caught in the blocked streets “had a gun out.” The protestors continued on their way without incident.

The protesters met earlier in the evening for a vigil for Kevin Peterson, Jr. Trump and Blue Lives Matter supporters were there to greet them.

Lana Shadwick is a writer and legal analyst for Breitbart News. She is a trial lawyer who previously served as a prosecutor and family court associate judge in Texas. You can reach Shadwick at Lana@LanaShadwick.com.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...