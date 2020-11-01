https://noqreport.com/2020/11/01/antifa-rioter-to-nypd-i-hope-all-of-your-children-get-raped-and-killed/

There’s a spirit of evil that seems to have taken over the radical progressives in America. Perhaps it was always there and we’re just seeing it in full bloom now. Or maybe a combination of Trump Derangement Syndrome and coronavirus lockdown angst has percolated for so long, they no longer have filters for their disgust. Their targets are police officers, the same people they depend on to keep them safe. But their words are venomous. Truly disgusting.

There is no excuse for this type of statement to anyone, particularly to people she doesn’t even know.

NYC: “I hope ALL of your children get raped and killed” Triggered Antifa rioter spewing vile rhetoric toward NYPD officers pic.twitter.com/OADWNE6EvK — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 1, 2020

Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots rampant in New York City and other Democrat-led areas are reaching a fever pitch as the election approaches. As we’ve said for a long time, all of these riots are simply dress rehearsals for what’s to come. These Neo-Marxists hope to spark a revolution. If they’re going to be successful, they’ll need people with more guts than this guy:

NYC: BLM/ANTIFA rioter calls out a police officer then runs away in fear when the officer points him out for an arrest pic.twitter.com/almhgzEPZb — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 1, 2020

Thankfully, their “solidarity” is already starting to crumble. Infighting and petty bickering have escalated to more public displays of frustration with the directions of these riots. Both Antifa and Black Lives Matter “activists” seem as angry with each other at times as they are towards police, white people, or Trump supporters.

NYC: Antifa was extremely divided amongst itself today as some Antifa criticized other comrades for being afraid to be arrested for their cause One shames the organizer for being a “white woman leading a black march” pic.twitter.com/tW0OygWhvI — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 1, 2020

But in the end it’s still likely they will unite, especially if President Trump is reelected. Their anger is directed towards police but their core belief system is against America itself. President Trump represents the American exceptionalism they despise. That’s why they can and likely will be a solid voice of opposition once the election is over.

NYC: Antifa chants: “how do you spell NAZI? NYPD!” while marching through Chelsea pic.twitter.com/0GHBqQxdEW — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 1, 2020

These videos from Drew Hernandez at the Tatum Report are just a taste of the anarchy and chaos the radical left wants to invoke across the nation. As soon as the election is over, patriotic Americans must unite to save this country.

