https://www.oann.com/australias-central-bank-launches-digital-currency-project/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=australias-central-bank-launches-digital-currency-project

FILE PHOTO: A worker pushing a trolley walks with pedestrians past the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) head office in central Sydney, Australia, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

November 1, 2020

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s central bank on Monday said it was launching a project to explore the potential use and implications of a wholesale form of central bank digital currency (CBDC) using distributed ledger technology (DLT).

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said it was partnering with Commonwealth Bank <CBA.AX>, National Australia Bank <NAB.AX>, Perpetual and ConsenSys Software, a blockchain technology company, on the collaborative project.

The project will involve the development of a proof-of-concept for the issuance of a tokenised form of CBDC that can be used by wholesale market participants for the funding, settlement and repayment of a tokenised syndicated loan on an Ethereum-based DLT platform.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; editing by Diane Craft)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

