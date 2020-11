https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/cnn-bad-news-for-biden-in-florida-its-very-concerning/

Alisyn Camerota — ‘Democrats are very worried that it’s not going Biden’s way in Florida’

These are not CNN clips. They were published by the GOP War Room. Not CNN.

David Axelrod — ‘Black vote is not turning out for Biden in Florida’