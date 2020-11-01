https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/biden-discloses-names-elite-fundraisers/

(KESQ) — More than 800 individuals and couples each raised at least $100,000 to help fund former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential bid, according to a list of fundraisers the Democrat’s campaign released Saturday night, just days before the election.

The elite bundlers on the list range from former Obama administration ambassadors, such as Matthew Barzun — a top Obama campaign fundraiser who served as the US envoy to the United Kingdom — to Hollywood producer Jeffrey Katzenberg and financiers such as John Rogers of Ariel Investments and Blair Effron of Centerview Partners.

The hundreds of big-name bundlers backing Biden underscore how much elite fundraisers have helped Biden outperform President Donald Trump in the money race in recent months.

