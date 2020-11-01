https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/523927-biden-leads-trump-in-survey-of-texas-voters-from-left-leaning-pollster

Former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenPoll: Trump leads Biden by 7 points in Iowa Biden campaign cancels event in Texas after pro-Trump cars surrounded its bus Obama shooting three pointer while campaigning for Biden goes viral MORE (D) leads President Trump Donald John TrumpPoll: Trump leads Biden by 7 points in Iowa Biden campaign cancels event in Texas after pro-Trump cars surrounded its bus Obama shooting three pointer while campaigning for Biden goes viral MORE by a single percentage point in a new poll of likely Texas voters conducted by the left-leaning firm Data For published Sunday evening.

The poll showed Biden with the support of 49 percent of likely voters, while the president trailed close behind at 48 percent. Two third-party candidates, Libertarian Jo Jorgensen and the Green Party’s Howie Hawkins were tied with the support of one percent of likely voters.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate M.J. Hegar, an Air Force veteran, underperformed Biden in the poll and trails her opponent Sen. John Cornyn John CornynThe Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Pollsters stir debate over Trump numbers GOP faces fundraising reckoning as Democrats rake in cash The Memo: Texas could deliver political earthquake MORE (R) by 3 percentage points, 50 percent to 47 percent.

The poll, while from a Democratic-aligned firm, presents the most recent evidence that the Lone Star State remains in play for the Biden campaign ahead of Election Day on Tuesday. FiveThirtyEight, an analysis site which grades polling firms on their success rate, classifies Data For Progress as a firm with a B- rating.

Data For Progress’s poll was conducted between Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, between 927 likely voters in the state of Texas. The poll’s margin of error is 3.2 percentage points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

