At a campaign stop in Fort Worth, Texas on Oct. 30, Kamala Harris was introduced as the “next president of the United States.” She is on the ballot as the a candidate for vice president, although people on staff in Fort Worth didn’t seem to be aware of that.

“Without further delay, I am so honoured to introduce the next President of the United States Senator Kamala Harris!” Rebecca Acuna announced.

It was a gaffe that was predicated on the announcer’s joy at voting for a woman of colour. She said “Today, I voted for all Dreamers who still can’t. Because when future generations, they ask us— and they’re going to ask us what it was like to elect the first woman of color of vice president of the United States. And we will say ‘yes, I was there, I stood up, and I was counted.'”

When Harris took the stage, she did not correct Acuna, but said that Acuna was “phenomenal,” saying “when I look at Rebecca, I know our future is bright.”

Acuna was not the only who believes that a vote for the Biden/Harris ticket is really a vote for a Harris presidency. According to The Sunday Times, voters “assume Kamala Harris will be president in the next four years.”

Biden has claimed that he is a “bridge” president, meaning that he intends to bridge the gap between his perceived centrism and the further left-leaning side of the Democrat party.

Axios reports that Harris’ role is multi-faceted, and it’s not the one typically reserved for vice presidents. Instead, as Glynda Carr, founder of Higher Heights for America PAC, said, “She’s going to put a racial and gender lens on everything that they talk about in their administration…”

“People believe Biden when he says ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘We need to address racism in our nation,'” Adrianne Shropshire, founder of BlackPAC, said. “But they also believe he’s old school, and in order to solve these problems we actually need newer, progressive ideas — and voices that actually have some experience, direct or indirect, with the problems we’re talking about.”

BLM co-founder Alicia Garza said “I hope she builds on being the only Black and Indian woman to ever serve in this role, but I’d love to see her also not treat that as symbolic.”

The Guardian posits that part of the reason Harris was chosen for the number two spot on the presidential ticket is so that she can be easily ushered in as president in 2024.

