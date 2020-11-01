https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/biden-surrogate-pete-buttigieg-says-another-lockdown-table-joe-biden-video/

Joe Biden will lock down the economy.

He’s said it. We all know it.

Sunday on CNN Biden surrogate told Jake Tapper another economic lockdown is “on the table.”

They really want to punish the middle and lower class in America.

Jake Tapper: If Joe Biden wins should another lockdown by on the table?

Pete Buttigieg: Well, hopefully it doesn't come to that because we will see swift action coordinating and supporting public health authorities telling us what we can do as citizens without requiring any kind of mandates but everything has to be on the table to make Americans safe.

Yikes!

Biden surrogate Pete Buttigieg doubles down – LOCKDOWN is “on the table” with Joe Biden!

