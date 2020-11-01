https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/biden-train-wreck-hundred-supporters-detroit-biden-obama-event-obamas-mic-goes/

What a total train wreck.

VP Joe Biden held an event in the middle of Detroit on Saturday. In an effort to improve pathetic attendance to date, Biden brought with him the former President Barack Obama. But this didn’t help much.

In spite of being in the middle of a major Democrat led US city, the Biden campaign attracted only a few hundred supporters to his rally. Some sat in their cars. Then during the rally, while Obama was speaking, his mic went out:

To help cheer him on during the audio silence those present began honking their horns. It’s shocking that the current Democrat candidate for President can only attract a few hundred participants at a rally in the center of Detroit a couple days before the election.

How utterly pathetic.

