In the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton expectedly and handily beat Donald Trump in the overwhelmingly blue Los Angeles County by a margin of 2,464,364 to 769,743. Beverly Hills, which is in the Democratic stronghold of Los Angeles County, has seen several well-attended pro-Trump rallies this election season. On Saturday, the last pro-Trump rally in Beverly Hills before the 2020 presidential election occurred, but it was marred by violence after counterprotesters stoked tensions.

A large group of pro-Trump supporters gathered in Beverly Hills for a festive “USA Freedom Rally” on Saturday afternoon. Later in the day, the rally morphed into a MAGA parade with supporters chanting: “U-S-A! U-S-A!”

However, even before the 3 p.m. rally kicked off, black-clad counterprotesters dressed in tactical gear marched from Roxbury Park towards the USA Freedom Rally. Police separated the two groups for the most part, but at one point a Trump supporter and a mob of counterprotesters converged.

Video shows a throng of demonstrators dressed in all-black swarm a man holding an American flag. Then a person seems to pepper-spray the man with the flag; he retaliated by swinging his flag pole at them. As more members of the mob advance towards him, he takes more swings to keep the distance between them.

A man wearing a black helmet with the acronym “ACAB,” which stands for “All Cops Are Bastards,” attempts to wrestle the American flag from the Trump supporter. Then several other black-clad members jump in and pummel the man from all sides. One person is seen hitting the Trump supporter in the back of the head with a pole.

The man gets away for a second and then is clobbered again by the mob. They punch, kick, and smash him with objects as he is defenseless on the ground.

Police finally intervene to separate the two groups. The Trump supporter is taken aside for medical attention and was treated by the Beverly Hills Fire Department. The Trump supporter is seen holding his arm in pain and with a bloody face.

An unlawful assembly was declared shortly before 2:40 p.m.

“Approximately 40 protesters did assemble at Roxbury Park and then marched to the USA Freedom Rally,” Lt. Max Subin of the Beverly Hills Police Department told Fox News. “A couple of the members got into a violent attack on a pro-Trump member. It was at that point that an unlawful assembly was declared.”

Subin said there were no arrests.

As many people as there were at the Beverly Hills rally, it paled in comparison as to the thousands of people who gathered on Saturday night for President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

