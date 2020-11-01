http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/hBSpLR7YMGs/

Members of a Black Lives Matter protest in a Louisville, Kentucky, residential neighborhood block the car of a disabled senior citizen and threatened him.

BLM protesters blocked the roadway of a Louisville residential community on Saturday and threatened a disabled senior citizen. One of the protesters threatened the elderly man, saying, “You move this mother-f*cker one more time, watch what we do.”

Louisville, KY – BLM harassing and intimidating a disabled man in his car for trying to drive down “their streets.” “Call the fucking cops N***a, this is our streets.” When is this insanity going to end? pic.twitter.com/8jZK0sTxeN — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) November 1, 2020

”

The man told the protesters he was calling the police.

“Call the f*cking cops, N**a!” the protester screamed. “This is our streets!”

The protesters continued to block the movement of the man driving a car with a handicapped placard on his mirror. They allowed other vehicles to move by while restraining his movement through the residential street.

BLM and Antifa protesters are increasingly taking protests from the business districts into residential neighborhoods and suburban communities, Breitbart News reports.

In Portland, Antifa protesters began rioting in a northeast business district. After police declared the demonstration to be a riot, the rioters quickly moved into nearby residential streets.

The night before, Antifa and BLM protesters moved from Portland to the neighboring suburb of Vancouver, Washington, and attacked restaurant patrons and harassed drivers in residential streets.

In Seattle, a BLM protester led a march through a residential street, shouting, “I am here to ruin dinners, ruin happy hours!”

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

