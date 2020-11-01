https://www.dailywire.com/news/boston-globe-associate-editor-compares-trump-supporters-to-isis-social-media-rips-her

On Saturday, Boston Globe associate editor Renee Graham issued a tweet comparing Trump supporters to ISIS militants, posting a picture of a caravan of vehicles with Trump supporters next to a caravan of vehicles adorned with ISIS flags.

She captioned the tweet, “See the difference? Me neither.”

See the difference? Me neither. pic.twitter.com/vRkGJOoyZ9 — Renée Graham 🏳️‍🌈 (@reneeygraham) October 31, 2020

Social media slammed Graham for her nefarious comparison.

Political pundit Stephen Miller tweeted: “You would get mad if a drone strike actually took out the one on the right?”

You would get mad if a drone strike actually took out the one on the right? https://t.co/DIeQszQmoB — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 1, 2020

Radio host Sebastian Gorka fired, “Yes you moron. The left is a group of Patriots who love America and our Judeo-Christian Civilization. The right are savages who kill Christians, Jews, atheists, and apostate Muslims. And you’re still an imbecile.”

Yes you moron. The left is a group of Patriots who love America and our Judeo-Christian Civilization. The right are savages who kill Christians, Jews, atheists, and apostate Muslims. And you’re still an imbecile. https://t.co/86gmpZUjaI — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) November 1, 2020

Ben Domenech, co-founder of The Federalist: “Ford vs. Toyota? Oh wait, right, the *beheadings*.”

Ford vs. Toyota? Oh wait, right, the *beheadings*. https://t.co/aXKJZntNWf — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) October 31, 2020

Philosophy professor and AEI scholar Christina Sommers, the author of “War Against Boys and Who Stole Feminism?”: “A Boston Globe and NPR contributor. Oy vey.”

A Boston Globe and NPR contributor. Oy vey. https://t.co/xJE1ZtS1wP — Christina Sommers (@CHSommers) November 1, 2020

Josie Ensor, reporter for The Telegraph: “From a journalist who has covered both – please don’t do this.”

From a journalist who has covered both – please don’t do this https://t.co/iBGnyiCbCK — Josie Ensor (@Josiensor) November 1, 2020

In February 2019, Graham wrote, “Too often many behave as if this nation had it all figured out until Trump came along and ruined everything. He’s only slicing deeper into long untended wounds.”

In April, Graham ripped people who protested against lockdowns resulting from the coronavirus, saying:

One thing I think is really interesting is how these protests have started after all the headlines the last week or so about the disproportionate effect the virus is having in communities of color. And so when I look at these protests, what I see are a bunch of white people essentially saying, “Oh, it’s affecting those people so why do I have to change my life for them?” So that’s what this is coming down to. In Boston, the numbers are the same as they are nationally. One of the public hospitals, Boston Medical Center, 82% of the corvid-19 cases are either black or Latino. These numbers are real and I think what you’re seeing out there in the protesters, who by the way are overwhelmingly white, which people aren’t really talking about, though it’s quite noticeable, is that they don’t care. You know, this isn’t about, you know they’re out there waving American flags. They don’t care about America. What they care about is Donald Trump and what Donald Trump has created. They don’t care about the people risking their lives to keep this country moving; they don’t care about empty, dangerous rebellion. All they want is another battle waged for their lost cause. This isn’t a protest. This is a temper tantrum.

.@michaelharriot adds: “What they’re saying, quite clearly [is], ‘I want more black and brown people to die.’” pic.twitter.com/SgE5I54GwV — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 19, 2020

The Boston Globe, citing Graham as an associate editor and columnist for the paper, writes of Graham: “Renée Graham is a columnist for the Globe’s op-ed page. She started as a general assignment reporter, and then moved to features and arts covering music, film, and television as a writer and critic. She also wrote a weekly pop culture column.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

