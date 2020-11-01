https://dailycaller.com/2020/11/01/john-fetterman-pennsylvania-donald-trump-rally/

Democratic Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman tweeted an image of the “massive crowd” at President Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, to warn fellow Democrats to take nothing for granted.

“The President is popular in PA,” Fetterman tweeted Saturday. “I don’t care what polls say. With 700K ballots still out there, you need to BANK YOUR BALLOT. Use a Dropbox. Get them in.”

Fetterman included an image, taken by Politico reporter Gabby Orr, of what she called a “massive crowd” at Trump’s Saturday rally in the battleground state.

The President is popular in PA. I don’t care what polls say. With 700K ballots still out there, you need to BANK YOUR BALLOT. Use a Dropbox. Get them in. https://t.co/YANdwqbdYG — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) October 31, 2020

“She is with Politico,” Fetterman tweeted, referring to Orr. “This is not MAGA propaganda. Can’t fake a crowd like that. But you *can* make sure you show up and get every vote in. Every Vote Matters. Get Them In. That’s not photoshop. That’s a @Reuters image of Butler. The Battle for Pennsylvania, and maybe the Presidency will be won or lost by you.”

That’s not photoshop. That’s a @Reuters image of Butler. The Battle for Pennsylvania, and maybe the Presidency will be won or lost by you. pic.twitter.com/u3xvRvc7KS — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) November 1, 2020

In what has been a frenzied finish to the 2020 presidential campaign with multiple rallies per day, the president stopped at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport on Saturday evening to a crowd of more than 10,000 people, the Butler Eagle reported.

“We are going to win the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and we’re going to win four more years,” Trump said. “They’re back there. You can’t even see the end of people. There’s a lot of people here.” (RELATED: ‘You Would Need A Blue Wave’: Chris Wallace Is Less Certain Than Pollsters That Democrats Can Take The Senate)

Real Clear Politics currently has Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden with a 4-point advantage in Pennsylvania.

