A caravan of more than 100 vehicles traveled from Virginia around the Capital Beltway in Washington, DC, to show their support for President Donald Trump on Sunday.

Cars and trucks with American flags, Trump flags, and Trump/Pence flags wove their way around the beltway honking horns and waving to supporters.

Sebastian Gorka, former deputy assistant to President Trump, took part in the caravan, which he said “surrounded the swamp” on a sunny afternoon after a rainy weekend in the nation’s capitol.

Amazing. Hundreds of vehicles. And the Truckers love it!!#DrainTheSwamp pic.twitter.com/nvPoNW8Gz3 — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) November 1, 2020

This young man really likes my Mustang! This is DC guys!#DrainTheSwamp pic.twitter.com/souZldnpzg — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) November 1, 2020

“Patriots from around the DMV are being called upon to join in a MASSIVE display of patriotism, pride and support for our president,” the Facebook page for the Trump 2020 Capital Beltway Caravan said.

“We are AMERICANS FOR TRUMP,” the Facebook page said.

The Latino National Republican Coalition also advertised the event on the Eventbrite website.

“THE RULES ARE SIMPLE! Decorate your cars with flags and positive messages of support for Donald J Trump and our great country,” the announcement said.

