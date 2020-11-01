https://thehill.com/homenews/media/523863-chris-wallace-pissed-off-first-family-wore-no-masks-during-debate-suggests

Fox News’ Chris WallaceChristopher (Chris) WallaceChris Wallace: Democrats ‘would need a blue wave’ to take back Senate Biden, Trump pen dueling Fox News op-eds Trump calls Fox ‘disappointing’ for airing Obama speech MORE said he was “pissed off” when he learned the first family had disregarded the rules and not worn masks during the first presidential debate.

In an Instagram Live interview with Washington Post reporter Geoff Edgers posted Sunday, Wallace, who moderated the forum, said he was “not fully conscious of the fact they weren’t wearing masks,” as he was directing his focus to preparing for the debate.

“After I had the luxury to think about it, I was pissed off. That’s a technical phrase. I mean, did they think that the rules that applied to everybody else didn’t apply to them?” said Wallace. “I was upset when it turned out I’d been on the stage in a uniquely vulnerable position, and we found out 48 hours after the fact that the president had tested positive for the coronavirus.”

Just days after the Sept. 29 debate, the White House announced the president and first lady had tested positive for COVID-19. In the coming days a number of White House aides also tested positive. The president spent three days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Edger also asked Wallace what he thought his father, late venerated broadcast journalist Mike Wallace, would have thought of the chaotic presidential debate.

“He wouldn’t have believed it. He was involved in political wars. He got hit by politicians. For some reason, the president thinks it’s going to get under my skin when he says, ‘Chris Wallace is no Mike Wallace,’ to which my response is: One of us has a daddy issue, and it’s not me,” said Wallace.

