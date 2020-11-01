https://bigleaguepolitics.com/cnns-jake-tapper-spread-fake-news-accusation-that-trump-supporters-targeted-biden-supporters-during-biden-bus-tour/

The fake news media has never been more obviously biased than in their recent coverage of the Hunter Biden laptop-from-hell leaks.

The bias has gotten so bad that left-wing journalist Glenn Greenwald was forced to depart from The Intercept, a media outlet he initially co-founded to defend free speech, because they censored his work critical of former vice president Joe Biden.

Big League Politics reported on this story earlier in the week:

Left-wing journalist Glenn Greenwald announced on Thursday that he will depart from The Intercept, the publication he co-founded to publish news outside of the fake news media-industrial complex, because the organization has transformed into everything they were founded to oppose. Greenwald published the rationale behind his departure on Substack, explaining how his writing critical to Democrat presidential contender Joe Biden was censored by the outlet. "The final, precipitating cause is that The Intercept's editors, in violation of my contractual right of editorial freedom, censored an article I wrote this week, refusing to publish it unless I remove all sections critical of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, the candidate vehemently supported by all New-York-based Intercept editors involved in this effort at suppression," he said. "The censored article, based on recently revealed emails and witness testimony, raised critical questions about Biden's conduct. Not content to simply prevent publication of this article at the media outlet I co-founded, these Intercept editors also demanded that I refrain from exercising a separate contractual right to publish this article with any other publication," Greenwald added. Greenwald explained that he could not stay with The Intercept since they had violated journalistic ethics to shill for Biden. "As of now, I will be publishing my journalism here on Substack, where numerous other journalists, including my good friend, the great intrepid reporter Matt Taibbi, have come in order to practice journalism free of the increasingly repressive climate that is engulfing national mainstream media outlets across the country," Greenwald wrote. "This was not an easy choice: I am voluntarily sacrificing the support of a large institution and guaranteed salary in exchange for nothing other than a belief that there are enough people who believe in the virtues of independent journalism and the need for free discourse who will be willing to support my work by subscribing," he added.

After quitting The Intercept, Greenwald doubled down on pissing off the fake news establishment by appearing on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight to expose them further. He explained how their sinister operation works in detail.

“So the CIA and the deep state operative became heroes of the liberal left, the people who support the democratic party. They are now in a full union with the neocons and the Bush Cheney operatives, the CIA, silicon valley and Wall Street,” Greenwald said to Carlson on Thursday.

“That is the union of power, along with along with mainstream media outlets, that are fully behind the democratic party which is likely to at least take over one branch of government, if not all of them, in the coming election and that’s a very alarming proposition because they are authoritarian, they believe in censorship and suppression of information that exposes them in any kind of a critical light,” he continued.

Greenwald noted that “the CIA from the very first days of the Trump administration, even before he was inaugurated, devoted themselves to sabotaging the inauguration because Donald Trump questioned a few of their pieties and that can’t be done in Washington.” He stated his opinion that the intelligence community has “infiltrated the means of communication domestically…through leaks, clandestine operations and through lies.”

The full interview can be seen here:

Fascinating Interview Tucker Carlson’s Full Interview w/ @ggreenwald Over His Resignation From “The Intercept” Due To The Censorship Of His Article On Joe Biden Tucker & Glenn also discuss the alliance of the Neo-Cons, the CIA, the Deep State, Silicon Valley, Wall Street & MSM. pic.twitter.com/qm5c0MFOQq — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) October 30, 2020

Greenwald also exposed his former outlet on The Hill’s Rising after several editors from The Intercept levied cheap shots against him:

.@ggreenwald on the absurdity of ex-colleagues’ smears: “The Intercept is a place probably more so than anywhere else in media where you make an obscene amount of money, for doing very little if you want… Money is the reason to stay at the Intercept.” pic.twitter.com/Dr0HVtTlzF — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) October 30, 2020

He also appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience for a long-form interview about politics and journalism, which can be seen here:

Some of the best media takedowns in social media history have occurred due to Greenwald’s principled stand against the fake news:

I had my differences with Pierre, as is well-known, but that’s not what went on here. This is journalist-on-journalist combat. That’s what makes this period so amazing. The most intense pressure to conform comes from colleagues, not bosses. https://t.co/GgawIlAM0g — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) October 30, 2020

And if he thought Russiagate was horseshit, your bookers would quickly lose his phone number. https://t.co/GSmxEZcpTr — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) October 30, 2020

I lived in Russia during a time when press outlets were mob-controlled, but reporters themselves were extraordinary muckrakers – real legends – who risked their lives regularly. Our situation, where absolute group conformity is the rule, is closer to the Soviet period. https://t.co/1Awv5aX0uq — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) October 30, 2020

New genre of elite media tweet: “Substack dunking.” When you know you are nothing special and derive all of your influence and prestige from the real estate you occupy at a large legacy media institution, you have to engage in insecure, derisive gatekeeping. pic.twitter.com/YlIUrRQ0nL — Shant Mesrobian (@ShantMM) October 30, 2020

James Clapper lied to the Senate about spying on US citizens and then CNN hired him, so CNN has long ago demonstrated that not only isn’t lying a disqualifying attribute to work there, it seems to be an asset they seek: https://t.co/KskI45AuEs — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 30, 2020

Yeah I do think it’s hilarious to whine about receiving mean emails and extrapolate from that some grand explanatory narrative about the meaning of the Trump era. Mean comments on the internet are not that important or illuminating, especially if you’re a well-paid media staffer https://t.co/ExgcgqK3rK — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 31, 2020

Oh my god, it must’ve been so traumatizing over at the Intercept to have received those mean emails — totally unheard of on the internet https://t.co/ZophfTtHvx — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 31, 2020

In 2016, most of the media was for sure rabidly anti-Trump (during the general election) but Hillary did still get a fair amount of deservedly negative coverage. By comparison Biden is being treated like a perfect angel who hasn’t done anything wrong since 1973 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 31, 2020

The fake news media-industrial complex is breaking down, and Greenwald’s public departure from The Intercept is another nail in their coffin.

