https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/deblasios-ny-city-black-lives-matter-goons-harass-abuse-black-police-officers-calling-nazis/

Black Lives Matter goons marched through Times Square in New York City on Halloween.

Then BLM targeted black police officers.

Via Drew Hernandez:

NYC: BLM protesters harass police officers and scream at them calling them “NAZIS” pic.twitter.com/YakzGvQdMa — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 1, 2020

BLM harassed, screamed at and abused the black police officers.

NYC: BLM protesters began to degrade black female NYPD officers and call them racial slurs pic.twitter.com/jEaFtYS0cf — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 1, 2020

