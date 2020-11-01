https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/deblasios-ny-city-black-lives-matter-goons-harass-abuse-black-police-officers-calling-nazis/

Black Lives Matter goons marched through Times Square in New York City on Halloween.

Then BLM targeted black police officers.

Via Drew Hernandez:

BLM harassed, screamed at and abused the black police officers.

