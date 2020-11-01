https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/deblasios-ny-city-black-lives-matter-goons-harass-abuse-black-police-officers-calling-nazis/
Black Lives Matter goons marched through Times Square in New York City on Halloween.
Then BLM targeted black police officers.
Via Drew Hernandez:
NYC: BLM protesters harass police officers and scream at them calling them “NAZIS” pic.twitter.com/YakzGvQdMa
— Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 1, 2020
BLM harassed, screamed at and abused the black police officers.
NYC: BLM protesters began to degrade black female NYPD officers and call them racial slurs pic.twitter.com/jEaFtYS0cf
— Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 1, 2020