JEKYLL ISLAND — The fight to expose the dangers and controversies surrounding vaccines, and to protect health freedom, is being won, HighWire chief Del Bigtree told The New American magazine’s Alex Newman at the Red Pill Expo. The tide of public opinion is shifting dramatically, Bigtree said. Even the establishment media is reluctantly being forced to admit this. And the ongoing scandals around the coronavirus COVID19 vaccine are adding even more scrutiny to the industry. “Now the world is watching the sausage being made,” Bigtree said.