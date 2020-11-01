https://thehill.com/homenews/house/523727-democrats-poised-for-house-gains-with-boost-from-trump-won-districts

Most of the 30 Democrats representing swing districts that President TrumpDonald John TrumpPoll: Trump leads Biden by 7 points in Iowa Biden campaign cancels event in Texas after pro-Trump cars surrounded its bus Obama shooting three pointer while campaigning for Biden goes viral MORE carried in 2016 are favored to win reelection, marking the latest sign that the party is likely to expand its House majority.

It’s a change of fortunes from late last year, when those same Democrats faced a tough decision on whether to impeach Trump and risk alienating split-ticket voters.

But since then, Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has weighed on Republicans down the ballot and allowed Democrats to expand their map of targets for Election Day.

That forced Republicans to divert resources and play defense in what had once been GOP strongholds, while Democrats are positioned to run up the score.

“It’s difficult to overstate just how much the map shifted as the environment deteriorated,” a senior House Republican strategist said.

Only eight of the 30 districts held by Democrats where Trump won four years ago are considered “toss-ups” by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, while others are considered leaning or likely going toward Democrats.

Among the most vulnerable Democrats are Reps. Collin Peterson Collin Clark PetersonDemocrats seek wave to bolster House majority Energized by polls, House Democrats push deeper into GOP territory Democrats, GOP fighting over largest House battlefield in a decade MORE (Minn.), the House Agriculture Committee chairman who’s managed to hang on to his seat since 1991 despite Trump winning his district by 30 points, and several first-term lawmakers who flipped GOP seats in 2018: Reps. Anthony Brindisi (N.Y.), Abby Finkenauer Abby Lea FinkenauerTrump looms over Ernst’s tough reelection fight in Iowa Democrats lead in 3 of 4 Iowa House races: poll Centrist Democrats got their COVID bill, now they want a vote MORE (Iowa), Kendra Horn Kendra Suzanne HornBiden’s oil stance jars Democrats in tough races Biden: ‘I would transition from the oil industry’ Energized by polls, House Democrats push deeper into GOP territory MORE (Okla.), Ben McAdams (Utah), Max Rose Max RoseDemocrats seek wave to bolster House majority Centrist Democrats got their COVID bill, now they want a vote Lawmakers fear voter backlash over failure to reach COVID-19 relief deal MORE (N.Y.) and Xochitl Torres Small (N.M.).

An open seat vacated by retiring Rep. Dave Loebsack David (Dave) Wayne LoebsackDemocrats lead in 3 of 4 Iowa House races: poll House Democrats target Midwestern GOP seats The Hill’s Campaign Report: Physician candidates lean on medical experience amid coronavirus campaigning MORE (D-Iowa) is also considered highly competitive.

But other Democrats who flipped districts in 2018 that Trump carried are on much stronger footing compared with just two years ago.

The districts represented by Virginia Reps. Abigail Spanberger Abigail Davis SpanbergerDemocrats seek wave to bolster House majority During pandemic, ‘telehealth’ emerging as important lifeline to connect patients with caregivers Chamber-backed Democrats embrace endorsements in final stretch MORE (D) and Elaine Luria Elaine Goodman LuriaDemocrats seek wave to bolster House majority House lawmakers call for continued assistance to Lebanon On The Money: Sides tiptoe towards a COVID deal, but breakthrough appears distant | Expiring benefits raise stakes of stimulus talks | Stocks fade with eyes on Capitol MORE (D), for instance, are both considered in the Cook ratings as leaning Democratic, as are the ones held by Reps. Joe Cunningham Joseph CunninghamGeorgia Republican Drew Ferguson tests positive for COVID-19 Democrats see Green New Deal yielding gains despite GOP attacks Michigan Republican isolating after positive coronavirus test MORE (D-S.C.), Cindy Axne Cindy AxneTrump looms over Ernst’s tough reelection fight in Iowa Democrats lead in 3 of 4 Iowa House races: poll The Hill’s Morning Report – Trump, first lady in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 MORE (D-Iowa), Elissa Slotkin Elissa SlotkinBipartisan lawmakers call for overhauling medical supply chains The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – One week out, where the Trump, Biden race stands The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by Facebook – Justice Barrett joins court; one week until Election Day MORE (D-Mich.) and Andy Kim (D-N.J.).

Other races, meanwhile, such as in the districts held by Reps. Lucy McBath Lucia (Lucy) Kay McBathBiden pushes into Trump territory This week: House returns for pre-election sprint House Democrats’ campaign arm reserves .6M in ads in competitive districts MORE (D-Ga.), Lauren Underwood Lauren UnderwoodIs there a nurse in the ‘House’? Hillicon Valley: Congressional antitrust report rips tech firms | Facebook tightens ban on QAnon content | Social media groups urged to weed out disinformation targeting minority voters Officials urge social media groups to weed out election disinformation targeting minority voters MORE (D-Ill.), Jared Golden (Maine) and Antonio DelgadoAntonio Ramon DelgadoGOP leader says he doesn’t want Chamber’s endorsement: ‘They have sold out’ US Chamber of Commerce set to endorse 23 House freshman Democrats Democrats go big on diversity with new House recruits MORE (N.Y.), are considered “likely” Democratic.

One factor making it easier for front-line House Democrats is their vast cash advantage over their Republican challengers.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) has outraised its GOP counterpart, the National Republican Congressional Committee, by $60 million this cycle. And many House Democratic incumbents are raising eye-popping sums compared with the Republicans looking to unseat them.

Brindisi, for example, has raised around $5 million, while his Republican opponent, Claudia Tenney, has brought in just $2 million in an upstate New York district where Trump won by 15 points.

And in Oklahoma’s 5th District, where Trump won by 13 points, Horn has raised about $5 million to Republican challenger Stephanie Bice’s $3 million.

Democrats in those swing districts won in 2018 by focusing on health care after Republicans failed to pass a replacement for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) when they controlled both chambers of Congress, despite repeatedly pledging and campaigning over the years to repeal the 2010 law also known as ObamaCare.

Health care remains front and center this time around in a pandemic that has resulted in the deaths of 229,000 people in the U.S. and with the Supreme Court expected to hear oral arguments next week in a Republican-led case that aims to overturn the ACA in its entirety.

“House Democrats flipped Trump districts by promising to protect Americans’ health care. They’ll keep those seats because they followed through on that promise,” DCCC spokesperson Robyn Patterson said. “Our most vulnerable members built strong local brands, raised record amounts of money, and are out performing the national environment because of their work to protect their constituents’ health care during a deadly pandemic.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic at the top of voters’ minds, especially as the U.S. hits record highs for new cases, the House votes to impeach Trump nearly a year ago are a distant memory despite the heartburn it gave vulnerable Democrats at the time.

Peterson was the only Democrat to vote against both articles of impeachment accusing Trump of abuse of power in his dealings with the Ukrainian government and obstruction of Congress for refusing to cooperate in the investigation. The Minnesota lawmaker declared at the time that the process was a “mistake” and pledged that “I will not be whipped in line by my party.”

Golden voted in favor of the article of impeachment accusing Trump of abusing his power but opposed the second article alleging that the president obstructed Congress.

Peterson remains in a tight race against former Minnesota Lt. Gov. Michelle Fischbach (R), but Golden is favored to win reelection.

House Democratic leaders are openly predicting they will pick up seats on Election Day, with estimates ranging from a five to 15 net gain.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiOn The Money: McConnell says Congress will take up stimulus package at start of 2021 | Lawmakers see better prospects for COVID deal after election Overnight Health Care: House Dem report blasts Trump coronavirus response | Regeneron halts trial of antibody drug in sickest hospitalized patients | McConnell says Congress will take up stimulus package at start of 2021 McConnell says Congress will take up stimulus package at start of 2021 MORE (D-Calif.) said during a Friday interview on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that she thinks Democrats will “increase our numbers” and dismissed Trump’s prediction that Republicans could take back the House as “so delusional.”

The House GOP strategist similarly predicted that Democrats will have a net gain in seats.

“Our hope is to keep it in the single digits,” the strategist said. “If it’s a good night, then it may be basically a minimal net gain for Democrats.”

