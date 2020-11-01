https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-will-win-37-states-don-surber/
About The Author
Related Posts
Bernie Sanders makes play for Biden Labor secretary…
October 23, 2020
If you had polio vaccine between 1955-63, you likely have Simian Virus…
September 24, 2020
Gretchen Whitmer gives middle finger to Supreme Court…
October 6, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy